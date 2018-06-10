Adkison Behind Bars in Ohio

WESTLAKE, Ohio - Brian Adkison is back in custody after being found in Ohio on Wednesday, but it wasn't an easy feat.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brian Adkison, 23, was spotted riding a stolen bike by an Ohio resident who recognized him from news reports. The resident tipped off the Westlake Police Department who traced Adkison to a nursing home in the area. The nursing home's desk receptionist and other employees recognized Adkison and confronted him in the dining room where "a little bit of a scuffle occured," said Captain Guy Turner of the Westlake Police Department.

Captain Turner said when Adkison arrived at the Westlake Police Department, he "wasn't going to play nice in the sandbox." Adkison resisted fingerprinting and mug shots. Captain Turner said Adkison is currently in a jail cell by himself and his "demeanor has greatly improved. He's not being confrontational or non cooperative."

Adkison is accused of several charges in Missouri and Ohio, including the rape and kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Crawford, a University of Missouri student.

"I hope his victims are taking some comfort in the fact that he's locked up so far from home. We've got him here," said Captain Turner.

The Facebook page, Help Catch Brian Adkison has raised $3200 from donations since August 26. The money was intended on being given to the person who tipped off police. The Facebook page creators spoke with the man who first saw Adkison and he wants to donate the money to the Green Hills Women's Shelter. The women's shelter is the chosen charity of Adkison's alleged victim.

KOMU-8 reached out to the Green Hills Women's Shelter director, Tammy Taylor, who could neither confirm or deny the donation.