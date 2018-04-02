Adkison Pleads Not Guilty to Indictment in Ohio Court

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - Brian Adkison, the Missouri man who escaped from jail, pleaded not guilty in an Ohio court Friday to an indictment including charges of burglary and assault.

Adkison made his first appearance in Rocky River Municipal Court via video where he was appointed an attorney.

The court initially charged Adkison with burglary, obstructing official business, assault and receiving stolen property in September.

On Tuesday, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Adkison on six additional counts counts, five of them felonies. Two of the six counts were for receiving stolen property, two for failure to comply, one for burglary and one for theft.

The indictment said Adkison stole a Ford truck and a Pennsylvania license plate, then used the truck to elude police.

The indictment said by driving the truck, Adkison created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

The indictment also said Adkison trespassed in an occupied building with the intent of committing a crime and that he stole a bicycle.

The new counts stem from the September incident when authorities in Ohio arrested Adkison after he eluded police for an entire day after someone spotted him in a nursing home.

A pre-trial hearing in front of a judge is scheduled for October 17 at 9 a.m.