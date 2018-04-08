Adopt-A-Highway Offers New Option

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Adopt-A-Highway program is offering a new option for people who don't really want to pick up trash along on the road. The program is now giving groups the choice of adopting roadsides solely to plant Missouri wildflowers. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the initiative today as part of the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Adopt-A-Highway program. The first such program began in Texas in 1985, but Missouri was one of the next states to follow suit in 1987.