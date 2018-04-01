Adoptive mother of girl killed in Missouri speaks out

HOUSTON (AP) — The adoptive mother of a teenager whose burned body was found in southern Missouri says she often wonders if she could have done more for the girl.

Tamile Leckie-Montague adopted Savannah Leckie as an infant and raised her in Minnesota. In the summer of 2016, Savannah was sent to live with her biological mother in Missouri. Fragments of the girl's bones were found at the home where she lived with Rebecca Ruud and Robert Peat Jr. The couple has been charged in the girl's death.

Leckie-Montague and her husband traveled to Springfield this week for the suspects' first court hearing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Leckie-Montague said her grief has been compounded because of rumors about the case and comments from people who suggest she didn't care enough about her daughter.