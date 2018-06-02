Ads Target Mo. Bill for Cold Medicine Prescription

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- An industry group representing manufacturers of over-the-counter drugs has begun running radio ads against a Missouri proposal requiring a doctor's prescription to buy certain cold medicines. The legislation is aimed at medications containing pseudoephedrine, which is a key ingredient for methamphetamine.

Supporters hope to cut down on Missouri's meth production by making it harder for people to get ahold of pseudoephedrine. The ads by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association urge people to call lawmakers and tell them to "keep government out of your medicine cabinet."

The industry is financing an electronic database to provide real-time tracking of everyone buying pseudoephedrine in Missouri. The association says lawmakers should wait to see if the database

helps reduce meth incidents before trying something new.