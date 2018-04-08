Advice For Extreme Heat

COLUMBIA - Extreme heat is hitting Columbia, with the temperature index in Columbia reaching 104 degrees Tuesday.

The hot weather has many dangers, including people's health.

Genalee Alexander, public information specialist at Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related disorder. Alexander said if you see someone suffering from heat stroke, call 911 immediately and get the person to a cool, shaded area.

Alexander said Boone County hasn't seen many heat-related illness. "People are using common sense and taking our advice and staying inside as they can," Alexander said.

Alexander has some advices for a safe and comfortable hot day:

1. Dress for the heat. Wear light-colored, light-weight clothes.

2. Drink water and avoid alcohol beverages and caffeine.

3. Take breaks when outside.

4. Don't leave pets in cars. Make sure pets have access to clean cool water.

5. Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning.