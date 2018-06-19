Affordable Care Act: Calculate Eligibility, Costs with Online Tool

COLUMBIA - Missourians may have many questions about the health insurance exchange designed to cover many uninsured U.S. residents under the Affordable Care Act.

The interactive tools below are designed to help consumers find answers. They include a questionnaire to determine what level of coverage any individual needs; a map to compare Missouri's participation to that of other states; a calculator to show what coverage might cost; and a calendar to show various deadlines.

Open enrollment in the exchanges began Tuesday for coverage scheduled to start in January.