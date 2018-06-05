Affordable Homes for Families in Poverty Hard to Find in Columbia

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 18 2013 Jul 18, 2013 Thursday, July 18, 2013 6:47:00 PM CDT July 18, 2013 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - Local realtors, contractors and housing authority employees say it is becoming more and more difficult for low-income families to find an affordable place to live in Columbia. For some in our community, it's a constant battle to find a roof they can afford to keep over their heads, and actually owning that roof is becoming a far off dream for families in poverty.

That's the case for Angie Skipworth and her 18-year-old daughter Maddi, who live in a two-bedroom condo together.

"It's not perfect, but it's livable and we've had places that weren't as livable." Skipworth said.

They used to live in a rented house, but had to downsize when their combined paychecks couldn't cover the bills. Skipworth is a devoted daycare employee, even though she earns barely more than minimum wage, $9 an hour. Maddie, one of three of Skipworth's daughters, is a recent Hickman High School graduate who plans to start classes at Columbia College in the fall. She works in fast food and chips in so the pair can continue living her.

"I don't even have enough money to pay rent with one paycheck, which is just frustrating," Skipworth said. "It's to the point where its laugh or cry and some days you just cry you just do."

The family feels like it's always battling the bills. Skipworth said it's her daughters who keep her fighting to provide.

"They become your driving force, life hasn't been perfect, life hasn't been easy."

Maddie's having to work isn't the only sacrifice this family makes to survive. The constant struggle with money impacts every decision they face.

"Do you want to eat steak or do you want to have a decent place to live... I have to figure out if this gets paid before this because we have to have electricity or I have to have my medicine this week."

Skipworth said her money troubles will keep her in this condo for now.

"Owning a house would be great, we could do whatever we wanted with it, but with the money I make it's just not a reality."

Even if she wanted to buy a home in Columbia, it would be hard to find one she could afford.

"Prices are increasing and the lower price ranges are just almost disappearing," said Columbia Board of Realtors Director Jessica Kempf.

According to the Columbia Board of Realtors, homes below $100,000 on the market, seen as affordable entry-level homes, are hard to find. Between 2008 and 2012, houses on the market for less than $100,000 dropped by 8 percent, those less than $75,000 decreased by 6 percent and those less than $50,000 decreased by 18 percent. Throw in the challenge of getting a loan and you can throw away any idea of living the American dream.

"A lot of people can't afford that down payment, which is a big part of it right now too," Kempf said.
Toss in new construction to the equation and Columbia is building onto the problem.

"It's not gonna get any easier," Scott Linnemeyer said, owner of Beacon Street Properties.

The houses contractors are adding to the market are far from affordable for those in poverty and there's a lot of them. In 2012, realtors sold 238 newly built homes in Columbia. They come with a bigger price tag too, selling on average for $248,145 in 2012.

"It's tough because of the land costs, once you throw that variable in there it's just hard to get under that 150 mark," Linnemeyer said.

Contractors are shelling out more money to build houses because of new city codes along with increased land and permit costs.

"It's all good stuff, it just costs real money and it eventually gets passed on to the buyer," he said.

The high prices will keep Skipworth from calling herself a buyer anytime soon.

"The money that I make if I own a house and something went wrong with it, when would I be able to fix it," she said.

Instead, she and her daughter will focus on getting through tomorrow together.

"A big part of our life is that we make those decisions together," she said.

This story is part of a new project KOMU 8 News is starting to address a problem that faces our area, yet remains hidden from view for many of us -- poverty. We're calling this effort "Poverty in Plain Sight" because, though many people choose not to see it, its effects cut across all parts of our lives.

In fact, the poverty rate in Columbia is 22.9 percent of the population versus around 14.3 percent for the state of Missouri. To give you an idea of who falls in that category, a family of four making $22,811 or less for an annual income would be considered poor. KOMU 8's mission in the months to come is to shed light on the issues those in poverty face on a daily basis and look for solutions.

More News

Grid
List

Officer shoots, kills man who fires at police in Springfield
Officer shoots, kills man who fires at police in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say an officer has fatally shot a man after he fired at police in a Springfield... More >>
48 minutes ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Second suspect in Jefferson City shooting arrested, charged
Second suspect in Jefferson City shooting arrested, charged
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a second person in connection with a shooting on Maple Street on Thursday. Justice... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 10:39:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Teenager detained after hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Teenager detained after hit-and-run involving pedestrian
MOBERLY - Police detained a teenager on Monday after she allegedly hit another teenager with her car. The incident... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 10:31:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Gardner seeks to release Greitens case dismissal agreement
Gardner seeks to release Greitens case dismissal agreement
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner wants to make public the full agreement that dismissed... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:57:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Group suing Greitens over Confide app asks judge for sanctions
Group suing Greitens over Confide app asks judge for sanctions
JEFFERSON CITY - The group suing former governor Eric Greitens over his administration's use of a message-deleting app requested a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 8:29:55 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Five charged in the death of Carl Debrodie
Five charged in the death of Carl Debrodie
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning five defendants were charged with criminal offenses related to the death of a developmentally disabled Fulton... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 7:05:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Children risk riding the "summer slide" when school is out
Children risk riding the "summer slide" when school is out
COLUMBIA - While schools are closed, educators want to make sure books are open. The Columbia Public Library is hosting... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

City Council allocates more money to Columbia field house
City Council allocates more money to Columbia field house
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s venture to becoming the sports capital of the Midwest is proving costly. Despite a multi-million dollar budget,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 2:41:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Police identify man fatally shot on I-64 in St. Louis
Police identify man fatally shot on I-64 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the man whose fatal shooting forced closure of an interstate... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:33:57 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Man killed by worker after tossing concrete through door
Man killed by worker after tossing concrete through door
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a pizzeria worker fatally shot a man who threw a... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:25:20 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Missouri police chase victim headed to see newborn daughter
Missouri police chase victim headed to see newborn daughter
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A victim in a suburban Kansas City police chase that killed four people has been identified... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:22:30 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Missouri revenues up 2.1 percent compared to last year
Missouri revenues up 2.1 percent compared to last year
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is bringing in about 2.1 percent more in revenue so far this fiscal year... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:14:43 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Former Governor Roger Wilson reflects on unexpected time in office
Former Governor Roger Wilson reflects on unexpected time in office
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson's ascension to the state's top office may remind Missourians of the last time a lieutenant... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 6:40:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Columbia approves amendment to animal tethering ordinance
Columbia approves amendment to animal tethering ordinance
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council approved an... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Task force sees progress in Columbia's housing situation
Task force sees progress in Columbia's housing situation
COLUMBIA - There are currently around 12,700 rental households classified as cost-burdened in Columbia, meaning tenants are paying more than... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Tina the Turkey's possible relocation creates community divide
Tina the Turkey's possible relocation creates community divide
COLUMBIA - While Tina the Turkey has become a local celebrity, there is a division on whether he should be... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Columbia's list of non-discrimination policies gets longer
Columbia's list of non-discrimination policies gets longer
COLUMBIA - The city council voted Monday night to make policy changes that will protect more people from discrimination. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 3:52:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Cole County EMS hires a new deputy chief
Cole County EMS hires a new deputy chief
COLE COUNTY - After months of searching, Cole County Emergency Medical Services has finally hired a new deputy chief, Matthew... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 3:28:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 84°
3pm 86°
4pm 86°
5pm 88°