AFSCME Missouri-Kansas Council Endorses Jason Kander for Secretary of State

Jefferson City, Mo. - The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 72 today announced its endorsement of State Representative Jason Kander for Secretary of State. As a member of the legislature, Rep. Kander has been a fierce advocate for the hard-working citizens of Missouri and has voted to protect high-quality, vital services for taxpayers.

"Throughout his career, Jason Kander has consistently focused on protecting and creating jobs and advocating for middle-class Missourians," said Jeff Mazur, executive director of AFSCME Council 72. "As Secretary of State, Jason will undoubtedly continue his work by fighting for the civic rights of everyday folks, protecting the investments of Missouri workers and providing diligent service to our state's businesses."

A champion for Missouri workers, Representative Kander knows the issues they and their families face. He has battled on the front lines of protecting workers as a legal advocate, developing a compelling track record of protecting Missouri wage-earners.

His service in the U.S. Army, in the Missouri general assembly and as a member of the Missouri Veterans Commission demonstrate a true dedication to public service. As Secretary of State, Rep. Kander is certain to continue fighting for all Missouri's citizens with the same vigor and energy he has brought to his military service, law practice and legislative responsibilities.

"AFSCME members are incredibly impressed by Representative Kander and the work he has done in the legislature for his constituents and to keep jobs in Missouri," said AFSCME Local 3453 President Travis Case. "We look forward to his continued work on behalf of public workers and working Missourians in the Secretary of State's office."