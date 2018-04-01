After 147 years, nuns end affiliation with nursing home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After operating a nursing home facility in St. Louis for 147 years, the Little Sisters of the Poor are ending their affiliation.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese said Wednesday that the order no longer has enough nuns to staff the residence on the city's north side, though the nuns are hopeful that the nursing home will continue to operate under new ownership.

Eight nuns currently live and work at the nursing home, helping a lay staff of 125 people care for 88 elderly and poor residents.

Seven nuns from the Little Sisters of the Poor left France bound for St. Louis in May 1869 to care for elderly poor residents of the still young city.