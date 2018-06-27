After Breakout Season, Blues Break Down

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are trying to take some positives out of their season after getting swept out of the playoffs.

The Blues topped 100 points for just the fourth time in franchise history after coach Ken Hitchcock arrived in early November. Goalies Jaroslav Halak and Brian Elliott combined for 15 shutouts and the Blues were the NHL's best at home with a franchise-record 30 wins and just six regulation losses. Elliott, who led the NHL in goals-against average, was a star after stepping in for an injured Halak in the first round.

After beating San Jose, however, St. Louis lost all four games against the Los Angeles Kings.