After delay, Kansas City streetcars to arrive in October

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City officials said the supplier of streetcars for the city's new downtown line is promising a new delivery date.

The cars were expected in July. City officials are concerned the streetcars won't arrive in time for use by the thousands of people who attend the Big 12 conference basketball tournament in March. The city must conduct months of testing before the streetcars can be used by the public, and was hoping to get the cars by late September to allow time for the testing.

The Kansas City Star reports the manufacturer, CAF USA, of Elmira, New York, said the first four cars will be delivered by Oct. 29.

Deputy Public Works Director Ralph Davis said he's not sure when the system will be ready for public use.