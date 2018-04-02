After Dry Summer Farmers Harvest Soybeans

Still, this year's yield is much smaller than usual. Last year, Missouri farmers produced an average of 46 bushels per acre of soybeans, but this year they expect only 36. That's because the summer was dry and crops didn't get the moisture they needed to flourish. This led to smaller beans, which means smaller paychecks for the farmers since they are paid by weight . About one third of the fields did not produce anything.

"Considering that there was a time in the year that we thought maybe we'd have nothing to harvest, well over two thirds is not too bad," says Dale Ludwig of the Missouri Soybean Association.

Last year, missouri farmers produced a record amount of soybeans. That big supply is still around, which means a low demand for this year's soybeans and a low price.