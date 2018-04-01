After Emotional Ceremony, Red Sox Top Royals

BOSTON (AP) -- After honoring the victims and the survivors of the Boston Marathon bombings, the Red Sox kept on with their best start in 11 years by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-3 Saturday as David Ortiz played his first game since last summer and Daniel Nava hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Red Sox wore white home jerseys with "Boston" on the front instead of the customary "Red Sox." The shirts will be auctioned off for a fund to support victims of the bombing.

The 37-year-old Ortiz injured his right Achilles tendon running the bases on July 17 and appeared just once in Boston's final 72 games, against the Royals on Aug. 24.

Ortiz was bothered by inflammation in both heels during spring training and didn't play in any exhibition games. He was 2 for 4 in his return, tying the score 1-all with a sixth-inning RBI single off James Shields.