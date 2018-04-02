After Many Delays, Columbia Dinner Train Will Roll

COLUMBIA (AP) - After two years of effort, the Columbia Star Dinner Train will start rolling on Friday.

The renovated vintage train features five cars originally built in the 1930s and 1940s and two locomotives built in the 1950s.

The Columbia Tribune reports that riders will feast on gourmet dining on three-hour round trips from north Columbia to Centralia.

The train was brought to Missouri from Iowa. Bad weather delayed remodeling and painting the train, which is owned by Central States Rail.

It will cost $69 to take the train for dinner and entertainment on Friday and Saturday or $49 for the Sunday brunch.

Business and government leaders hope the train will boost tourism. The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau provided a $45,000 grant to bring the train to Columbia.