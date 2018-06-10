After-prison prescription meds program coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — People returning to Kansas City after being released from prison will get a 90-day supply of prescription medications instead of a 30-day supply under an expanded grant-funded program.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that the Healthy Transitions program started last year in St. Louis will be expanded to Kansas City.

Four organizations — the Sidney R. Baer Foundation, the Missouri Foundation for Health, private company Corizon Health and the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis — combined to provide $520,000 to bring the program to Kansas City.

Nonprofit mail-order pharmacy Rx Outreach will provide the grant-funded medications.

Kelli Canada, an assistant professor of social work at the University of Missouri-Columbia who is evaluating the program, said former inmates who don't qualify for Medicaid could find themselves uninsured and unable to afford needed medications in the months after their release.