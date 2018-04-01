After tests, Jefferson City keeps gears moving on electric buses

4 months 4 weeks 1 day ago Wednesday, November 01 2017 Nov 1, 2017 Wednesday, November 01, 2017 11:00:00 AM CDT November 01, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Litwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY- Over the past two weeks, Jefferson City has been testing electric buses to see if they'd make a good fit for the capital. But before zero-emission buses can be added to the fleet, the city's Transit Division has to work through some road blocks.

"Electric buses are very different than your usual diesel pusher type of bus," said Mark Mehmert, Jefferson City's Transit Division director. 

Jefferson City has conducted two tests, one with an electric bus out of Columbia manufactured by BYD, and one with a bus by Proterra. Transportation officials rode on the buses to get a feel for them, bringing on mechanics to get a closer look at the vehicles.

"The folks in Jefferson City asked us if they could borrow one of our buses for the day to use as a demo, and we gladly accepted the opportunity to do that," said Drew Brooks, Columbia's Transit and Parking Manager. "My understanding is that it did pretty well for them."

Mehmert and the Transit Division were pleased with what they saw.

"The operating costs overall would be substantially lower based upon what we've understood from other entities," Mehmert said.

The city has to consider a few things before taking the next step in possibly implementing electric buses.

First, Mehmert said the Transit Division has to make sure the buses can perform on Jefferson City's hilly terrain.

"A vehicle or a bus may have a range of 200 miles, but if you're going up a lot of hills that takes a lot of additional battery power," Mehmert said.

Electric buses are also lighter than traditional diesel buses, which might lower their longevity, Mehmert said.

The Federal Transit Administration put in place a Useful Life Benchmark for buses, saying a bus is in need of replacement after 12 years of use or 500,000 miles.

The city's oldest diesel buses still in operation are already more than 12 years old with more than 300,000 miles on their odometers. Mehmert said within the next three to five years, those buses will be on their last leg, and he hopes electric buses will fill their shoes.

If the electric buses can maneuver the routes and maintain a charge for a full day's worth of riding, then the department would have to figure out how to pay for them.

Though electric buses are cheaper to maintain, they cost considerably more upfront. One electric bus can cost anywhere from $400,000 to $800,000 if purchased, and that price could be even higher if the buses are leased.

"While we have some matching funds here locally for the city of Jefferson, at the same time, we require from our federal partners, we would need a substantial amount of dollars in a grant program, and those come around usually every year," Mehmert said.

The Federal Transit Administration has a yearly grant of $55 million that it can divide and distribute to programs looking to implement low-emission buses. Columbia received funds from this grant to bring on three additional electric buses.

Besides grants, Columbia paid for its buses with local funding from taxes and decided to do a 12 month lease-to-own agreement to alleviate having to pay millions of dollars upfront.

"We're putting aside dollars from our local transportation sales tax," Brooks said. "We put some of it aside for capital matching."

If Jefferson City decides to purchase electric buses, it'd aim for at least four, which could cost close to $2 million.

Mehmert said the Transit Division needs to make sure "the technology is ripe" enough before it invests funds or asks for a grant, so the technology doesn't become obsolete by the time it's implemented.

After having the buses for around two years, Brooks has a few recommendations for how the Jefferson City Transit Division can get the best use out of its electric buses, if it decides to bring them on.

"Training of your drivers is very important for this type of vehicle," Brooks said. "The driver is probably the single biggest factor in the range that you get out of a day with those buses."

The Transit Division plans on demonstrating an electric bus for a period of at least two weeks. This will help determine whether an electric bus could handle Jefferson City terrain. Mehmert said he expects it to begin in the next six to eight months.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10pm 26°
11pm 25°
12am 26°
1am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy
10:00p
The Cleveland Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy