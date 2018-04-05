AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and other poor conditions at a public housing complex in St. Louis.

Hawley on Wednesday announced his office is investigating whether potentially uninhabitable conditions at the complex have led to violations of state consumer-protection laws.

He said his office issued a civil investigative demand to the St. Louis Housing Authority. The demand functions like a subpoena.

St. Louis Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Lovell on Wednesday said the office has not yet received any information from the attorney general's office about the review. She said it's difficult for her to comment further without that.

State lawmakers and others protested the conditions at the public housing complex last month.