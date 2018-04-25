Agency tells shops to stop selling Juul e-cigarettes to underage people

10 hours 18 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News
By: Ally Wallenta, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Federal health officials announced Tuesday they will be cracking down on the nationwide sale of Juul e-cigarettes to children and teenagers by regular and online retailers.

The announcement comes after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators. 

The Food and Drug Administration is specifically focusing on reducing the amount underage Juul users because the device has grown increasingly more popular in the past few years.

“It’s trending right now," said Jacob Hays, a smoke shop employee. "It’s fashionable and nicotine addiction on the people who are young, in school, have their parents’ money to spend it, etc."

He said Juuls have become a powerful cultural phenomenon.

“It’s big as rap culture kind-of-thing," Hays said. "It’s just one and the same.”

The FDA sent warnings to 40 retail and online stores as part of a nationwide operation against the illegal sales.    

“We have a violation rate of about 11 percent. So one out of every ten youth that go into purchase tobacco products are successful during FDA compliance checks,” said Ginny Chadwick, project coordinator at MU’s Tobacco Control Research Center.

The Associated Press reports investigators are targeting 7-Eleven stores, Shell gas stations and vaping shops.

Hays said the store he works for, Retro Active Smoke Shop, does “get a lot of kids who try to come in here.” He said they are “usually in groups” and that it’s “pretty obvious” they are underage. 

The FDA has asked Juul Labs to turn over documents about the design, marketing and ingredients of its devices. It specifically wants to know whether certain product features of the Juul are appealing to teenagers.  

Chadwick said one of the reasons the Juul is so popular is because it’s sold in numerous flavors, which are attractive to young people.

“We know that youth are attracted to those flavors," she said. "What adult wants Fruit Loops or strawberry shortcake? This is a youth-marketed flavor. It’s not drawing in adults.” 

Chadwick said FDA figures show 11.4 percent of high school students report they are using e-cigarettes, while only 3.4 percent of adults are using. 

The device accounts for 55 percent of the U.S. market for e-cigarettes.

The Juul turns liquid, usually containing nicotine, into an inhalable vapor. The device has become increasingly popular in schools because of its nearly invisible emissions.

Juul Labs has a website that makes it easier for people to locate stores to purchase the device. According to this store finder, there are eight locations to buy Juuls in Columbia.

Retro Active Smoke Shop said it is completely sold out of Juul products. 

Hays said he believes many of the Juuls are passed down to underage teenagers.

“Just because somebody comes in here and is old enough to get a Juul, they could buy Juuls for their friends, and a lot of times, I think that’s what happens,” he said. 

However, Hays said he believes Juuls are safer than cigarettes.

Chadwick said maybe they are safer for some smokers, but definitely not for all.

“We know that for smokers of combustible cigarettes, it’s a harm-reduction, but for youth, we know that they are entering the tobacco market, and becoming addicted to the deadly product through e-cigarettes,” she said.

Chadwick also said 58 percent of people using e-cigarettes are still smoking cigarettes.

  

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Eldon's fallen deputy remembered as "wonderful" person with "love of life"
Eldon's fallen deputy remembered as "wonderful" person with "love of life"
OSAGE BEACH - Miller County sheriff’s deputy Casey Shoemate is being remembered for his great personality and his love for... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Interactive map highlights 2018 crime in Columbia
Interactive map highlights 2018 crime in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Here are the facts on violent crime in Columbia. For the year of 2017, there were 610... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:25:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Only 4% of jail inmates held on marijuana charges
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Only 4% of jail inmates held on marijuana charges
COLUMBIA - A TARGET 8 fact check finds mid-Missouri county jails do not hold inmates charged with marijuana-related offenses in... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 8:19:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in Top Stories

360 Politics: Third-generation Missouri farmer worries, discusses ag policy
360 Politics: Third-generation Missouri farmer worries, discusses ag policy
AUXVASSE - Linnenbringer Farms is a third-generation farm selling beef, chicken and eggs in mid-Missouri. Luke Linnenbringer chose to follow... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Sedalia community comes together to raise awareness of sexual assault
Sedalia community comes together to raise awareness of sexual assault
SEDALIA - Sexual assault survivors said a march in Sedalia Tuesday sent an important message. Kimber Gish said, “I... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:54:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Agency tells shops to stop selling Juul e-cigarettes to underage people
Agency tells shops to stop selling Juul e-cigarettes to underage people
COLUMBIA – Federal health officials announced Tuesday they will be cracking down on the nationwide sale of Juul e-cigarettes to... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

A new card aims to decrease underage drinking
A new card aims to decrease underage drinking
COLUMBIA - As prom and graduation seasons approach, underage drinking has become a hot topic in schools and amongst the... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Opponents of Trump's environmental policies speak out
Opponents of Trump's environmental policies speak out
COLUMBIA - Opponents of President Donald Trump's environmental policy call his changes to regulations "ludicrous." Professors and scientists gathered... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:09:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

PETA members against animal testing gather on MU campus
PETA members against animal testing gather on MU campus
COLUMBIA - The People for Ethical treatment of Animals, PETA, protested Tuesday against animal research on MU's campus. Organizer... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Report: Missouri has the most black homicide victims in the country
Report: Missouri has the most black homicide victims in the country
MISSOURI - A new report from the Violence Policy Center, a non-profit group advocating for gun control, shows that Missouri... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Prom breathalyzers are standard practice at many mid-Missouri high schools
Prom breathalyzers are standard practice at many mid-Missouri high schools
ASHLAND - As prom season begins, Rock Bridge High School said it will be breathalyzing its students upon entry to... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Greitens case: Judge to consider disqualifying prosecutors
Greitens case: Judge to consider disqualifying prosecutors
ST. LOUIS — The legal battle between lawyers from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and St. Louis prosecutors is escalating, with... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 1:19:00 PM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Columbia man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet teen for sex
Columbia man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet teen for sex
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly tried to meet up with who he... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:01:30 AM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Local animal shelter celebrates 75th year, has eyes toward future
Local animal shelter celebrates 75th year, has eyes toward future
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is celebrating its 75th anniversary, but its leadership isn't content with where the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 8:44:00 AM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Local non-profit begins week-long initiative to help Columbia seniors
Local non-profit begins week-long initiative to help Columbia seniors
COLUMBIA - On Monday, more than 100 volunteers began the week-long effort to deliver more than 5,700 meals to raise... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT April 24, 2018 in News

Columbia City Council work session addressed bond to improve water supply
Columbia City Council work session addressed bond to improve water supply
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council met Monday night in a work session to discuss ways to improve Columbia's water... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 Monday, April 23, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT April 23, 2018 in Top Stories

First Japanese spring festival in Columbia draws hundreds
First Japanese spring festival in Columbia draws hundreds
COLUMBIA – Hundreds gathered at the first ever Japanese Spring Festival on MU’s campus Monday afternoon. Student Momoko Tamamura came... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 Monday, April 23, 2018 7:21:00 PM CDT April 23, 2018 in Top Stories

360 Politics: Missouri legislative assistant discusses 'silent majority' for Trump
360 Politics: Missouri legislative assistant discusses 'silent majority' for Trump
JEFFERSON CITY – One local woman is reflecting on her decision to vote for President Donald Trump after some have... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 Monday, April 23, 2018 7:00:00 PM CDT April 23, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 54°
6am 52°
7am 51°
8am 53°