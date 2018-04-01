Agency Waives Environmental Rules After Flood

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is waiving some environmental regulations to aid in the quick disposal of waste in southern Missouri counties affected by recent floods.

The Department of Natural Resources says it will allow brush and yard waste that's normally banned from landfills to be taken there, if the landfill operators agree to accept it. The same goes for appliances and other storm debris.

The department also is waiving regulations to allow the burning of brush and yard waste on the property where it originated.

The waivers will be in effect until at least May 23. They apply in the following counties: Barry, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Howell, McDonald, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ozark, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Francois, Scott, Stoddard, Stone,Taney and Wayne.