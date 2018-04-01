Agents charge Springfield man in child porn case

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Federal agents have charged a Springfield man with creating and distributing child pornography.

The Springfield News-Leader reports U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents say 49-year-old David Albert sent photos of underage girls in September. They say an agent in Maine discovered Albert trading and sharing photos of the children online.

Agents say he sent photos of two clothed girls younger than 18 years old and a nude photo of a girl younger than 14 years old. They say Albert confessed to sending the photos.

Albert is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. It wasn't immediately available if he has an attorney.