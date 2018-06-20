Aging into Driving

The number of older drivers on Missouri roads increases every year. As they do, changes in their bodies may impair their driving. The AARP held its first day of a driving workshop at the Columbia Public Library to help prevent those driving problems.

Older drivers can sign up for the two day class to learn to anticipate changes in their driving as they age. The workshop does not teach people how to drive. Instead, it teaches older people about the changes in their vision, hearing, and reaction time. It also focuses on how to compensate for the changes while they are driving. Some insurance companies offer a discount for taking the class. Some students attend for the class for other reasons.

"There's also some that come because of an interest in driving," explained AARP volunteer John Martin. "We also have some individuals in most courses who come because their daughter or son told them they needed to do a better job. And once in a while a judge requested them to take the course."

This is the third time the library held the class. But they can be held anywhere there is a need. The classes are eight hours. A $10 fee covers the cost of the class and workbook.

If you would like to sign up for the class, you can call 1-888-227-7669.