Agreement moves Missouri utility closer to merger

JOPLIN (AP) — A Joplin-based utility says it's reached an agreement with Kansas regulators that could remove a hurdle to the utility's $2.4 billion planned merger with a Canadian company.

The Empire District Electric Co. announced recently it reached an agreement with the staff of the Kansas Corporation Commission on its planned merger with Canada-based Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. The KCC itself, however, still has to rule on the deal.

The Joplin Globe reported the merger has already been approved by regulators in the three other states where Empire operates, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Empire serves about 215,000 customers.

An Empire spokeswoman said Friday that the deal is on schedule for its projected closing in early 2017.