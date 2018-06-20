Agreement Reached in Bus Dispute

JEFFERSON CITY - First Student Bussing Company and the Teamsters have reached a final agreement as of Monday morning. Busses will be ready to transport students to school on August 17th as planned. The drivers voted 37-17 to accept the contract.

Superintendent of Jefferson City Public Schools, Dr. Mitchell, is quoted on the school's website saying, "I hope you know what excellent schools your children attend. We have high expectations of ourselves and high expectations of the young people who attend the schools. We hope you share those expectations and we look forward to working with families to provide all children a meaningful and exciting learning experience."



