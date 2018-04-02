Agriculture Company Gives $1 Million to CAFNR

COLUMBIA - MU officials announced Friday a $1 million gift to MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources from the Archer Daniels Midlands agricultural company. The money will go toward renovating a laboratory into the ADM Center for Agricultural Development, designed for "experiential learning."

The space will help students working on senior capstone projects, which are required by the university.

"It will promote active, hands-on experience," said Michael D'Ambrose, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at ADM.

"I know I appreciate this gift," said Hunter Nash, a senior in CAFNR. "And I know future students will appreciate it as well."

The laboratory is set to be ready by spring of 2014. Renovations will begin this fall in the Agricultural Engineering building, but have no set starting date yet.

"The benefits to the college are considerable," said D'Ambrose. "And ADM will reap the benefits with well-trained graduates."