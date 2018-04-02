Agriculture Department prepares response to avian flu in Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, state health officials, and industry partners to combat the latest episode of avian flu in Missouri.

In a news release from the department, they confirmed some turkeys at a grower facility near Carthage had been infected with a type of avian flu as well as some turkeys at a facility in Moniteau County.

Missouri isn't the only state to experience a battle with avian flu. The virus has also affected turkeys in Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. However, they stress that public health and the food supply are not at any risk.

"The facilities were immediately quarantined and the remaining turkeys in the involved flocks will be depopulated and will not enter the food system," the news release says.

The department also says testing procedures are underway at properties near the affected facilities to keep the virus from spreading.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is being dispatched to monitor workers who may have been exposed to the virus and the USDA is sending an incident management team to Missouri to assist in the response.