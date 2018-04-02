Agriculture industry seeks to create right to farm

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - In the nation's agricultural heartland, farming is more than a multi billion-dollar industry that feeds the world. It could be on track to become a right, written into law alongside the freedom of speech and religion.

Some powerful agriculture interests want to declare farming a right at the state level as part of a wider campaign to fortify the ag industry against crusades by animal-welfare activists and opponents of genetically modified crops.

The right to farm has already won approval in North Dakota and Indiana. It goes next to Missouri voters in an Aug. 5 election. Similar measures passed both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature earlier this year before dying in a conference committee.

It's not clear how much protection the right would offer because it's never been tested in court.