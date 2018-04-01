Air Algerie plane disappears from radar

By: The Associated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - An Air Algerie flight from Burkina Faso to Algiers has disappeared from radar, the official Algerian news agency said Thursday.

Air navigation services lost track of the plane 50 minutes after takeoff early Thursday, last sited at 0155 GMT, the agency said.

"In keeping with procedures, Air Algerie has launched its emergency plan," the agency quoted the airline as saying.

The owner of the missing plane said 110 passengers and six crew were aboard.

The flight path of Flight AH5017 from Ouagadougou, the capital of the west African nation of Burkina Faso, to Algiers was not immediately clear.

Ougadougou is in a nearly straight line south of Algiers, passing over Mali where unrest continues in the north.

[Editor's note: This story has been update to include the number of passengers and crew aboard.]