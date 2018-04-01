Air and Water Quality Tests Are Negative At Jefferson City School

JEFFERSON CITY - St. Joseph's Cathedral School principal Spencer Allen said Thursday all air and water quality tests came back negative, one day after several students were treated for illness.

Allen said the school's environment has tested safe and free of any contaminants. Allen said he thinks some unrelated illness, such as influenza, caused the outbreak but is not sure.

Emergency officials asked St. Joseph's to close Wednesday after several students became ill.

Mike Shirts from Cole County Emergency Medical Services said calls indicated about a dozen students felt light-headed after a morning service and developed a rash. Some students fainted and one student was taken to the emergency room.