Air Force Airman Charged in Death of Fellow Airman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Air Force airman has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow airman whose body was found last month north of Anchorage, Alaska, after he'd been missing for three weeks.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that a grand jury on Friday indicted Airman 1st Class James Devinn Thomas on counts of first- and second-degree murder. The 24-year-old is accused of killing 22-year-old Senior Airman Clinton Reeves of Raytown, Mo., on April 19.

Thomas was also indicted on a robbery charge as well as multiple counts of evidence tampering.

Neither the indictment nor police have explained the circumstances of Reeves' death.

Reeves' parents have said their son had gotten a check from an insurance company for more than $4,000 after a wreck totaled his vehicle. They said he was looking for a new car when he vanished.

Thomas had previously only been charged with evidence tampering.

Police Lt. Dave Parker says Thomas' bail has been set at $100,000. Arraignment is scheduled Tuesday in Superior Court.