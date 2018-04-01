Air Force Ordered To Pay

U.S. District Judge Patrick Murphy this week called the delivery of Toby Tremain in 2003 to Steve and Evelyne Tremain an "unhappy story" that led to the child being profoundly impaired. Murphy said Air Force medical providers allowed military rank to interfere in the mother's care. The judge determined that throughout the delivery, providers treated the midwife, who was a major, as if she were a physician. The judge says they deferred to her out of rank. The doctor was a captain. Leading up to the delivery, there were indications that the baby's heart rate wasn't normal, but officials still deferred to the midwife.