Air National Guard Jet Crashes in Dent County

2007

BOSS (AP) - A pilot was able to eject himself before his F-15 Air National Guard jet crashed this morning in rural south-central Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pilot's injuries did not appear to be life threatening. The jet crashed near Boss in Dent County after 10 a.m. today. The patrol said no buildings were hit and no one on the ground was injured. The injured pilot was flown to a St. Louis hospital.



