Air Show Protests

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - A veterans group has lost its bid to stop protests at Memorial Day air shows in Columbia. The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday declined to hear Salute to Veterans' appeal of a ruling that protected the rights of protesters to picket the annual air show at Columbia Regional Airport. Police asked two people to leave the 2004 air show for protesting and distributing anti-war leaflets and a green-energy petition. The ACLU sued Salute to Veterans and the city, charging that the protesters' First Amendment rights had been violated. A district court judge ruled in 2006 that the public has the right to stage protests at the show. The group sought to overturn that decision in federal appeals court and lost.