Airbrushed illustration from 1860s removed from Capitol

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas Historical Society has removed an 1860s illustration depicting an election in the state's territorial period after receiving complaints that the image had been airbrushed to remove references to voter fraud.

The original illustration, "Voting in Kickapoo," shows men waiting to vote and then lining up for whiskey afterward. But the word "whiskey" and a poster that reads "Down with the Abolitionists" have been removed in an altered version that appeared in the Capitol visitor's center.

The image came down Monday. The move comes after Sen. Greg Smith, an Overland Park Republican, asked Friday on Twitter why it had been altered. The Topeka Capital-Journal then wrote about the flap.

Historical Society spokeswoman Lisa Hecker said the drawing was "busy" and was altered to put the focus on voting.