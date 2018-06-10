Airlines Collected $3.4 Billion in Bag Fees in 2010

NEW YORK (AP) - The government says that airlines collected $3.4 billion in baggage fees last year, up 24 percent from 2009.

The fees are typically $50 roundtrip for a first checked bag.

Reservation and change fees accounted for an additional $2.3 billion, down 3 percent from 2009.

The add-ons are one of the few bright spots for an industry that is caught between rising fuel costs and customers who expect rock-bottom airfares. Analysts say without the fees, the industry would be losing money.