Airport Detour Route to Change

(COLUMBIA, MO) - A new detour route to Columbia Regional Airport should be ready by this weekend, weather permitting.

According to a release by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), beginning today, motorists will be able to use a new detour to access Route H and Columbia Regional Airport from U.S. Hwy 63.

"The contractor is scheduled to complete paving, signing and other finishing work at Route H and Hardwick Lane sometime this week," said MoDOT Resident Engineer Charles Sullivan. "Depending on their progress, the new detour route could open on Friday, Oct. 14, or early the following week."

While the new interchange will remain under construction through late 2012, a new connection to Route H from Hardwick Lane has been built and motorists will be able to exit U.S. 63 at the roadside park at Highway 63 and Angel Lane; take an immediate left onto Hardwick Lane to Route H; Route H will take you to Airport Drive to the main terminal. This new detour will remain in place through the remainder of the project.