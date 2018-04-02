Airport Industry Plays Vital Role in Missouri Economy, Jobs

4 years 3 months 1 day ago Monday, December 30 2013 Dec 30, 2013 Monday, December 30, 2013 8:03:00 PM CST December 30, 2013 in News
By: Taylor Barth, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A recent study released by the Missouri Department of Transportation finds the state's airport industry contributes $11.1 billion to Missouri's economy. 

The economic output generated by the Missouri airport industry accounts for more than four percent of the state's gross product and has continued to grow over the years. 

"Despite the economic recession that started in 2007, economic output for aviation activities in Missouri has grown by 17.1 percent over the last decade," said Bryan Gregory, MoDOT aviation operations manager. "That's remarkable, especially considering the economic downturn. [The increase] was fueled largely by an increase in business aviation, business aircraft using our general aviation and our commercial service airports."

The state is home to 9 commercial airports and 99 general aviation airports, which employ 100,621 workers. But according to Gregory, the airports support more than just direct jobs. 

"Along with airport management, there's also fixed-based operators, which are businesses on the airport that might be a maintenance facility or a flight school," said Gregory. "Those businesses obviously create jobs by the people that are employed there but those also have a spin-off effect on the economy. Along with [the jobs], visitors come into our state airports and will go out and spend money." 

According to MoDOT, nearly 12 million visitors arrived in Missouri via commercial service airports in 2012. The airport industry also transported around 195,000 tons of cargo last year. 

Gregory said the goal of the study was to help cities realize how valuable airports are to local economies. 

"As they get a new city council or they get a new mayor, they often don't realize what impacts those airports have to the community and this helps them to realize what the actual impact is so they know if this is something worth supporting, which we believe it is," Gregory said. 

According to the study, the Columbia Regional Airport supported 745 jobs and generated more than $87 million in 2012. Mike Brooks, president of Regional Economic Development, Incorporated, said he has seen the airport progress and grow over the years.

"I've watched, you know, the Delta service grow, Northwest to Delta, and now with the American, you know, we're seeing some really, really good numbers of people who are using the local airport as their gateway to travel," Brooks said. "That's really important as we go forward because airport service is only going to be available to us if we can in fact support, you know, filling airplanes."

Brooks said the airport's jobs and businesses are assets to the mid-Missouri economy. 

"The people who are paid salaries turn around and spend their money in the community," he said. "That's the basic premises of why economic development exists, I mean that's why we exist, is to get that money coming into the community, paid out in wages, and then people turn around and spend money at retail service and all those different places that you tend to spend your money. Secondly, the airport buys locally. So businesses in town that supply whatever is needed, maintenance equipment, maintenance supplies, etc., that are purchased many times locally and then becomes part of the economy in that regard."

In December, the Columbia Regional Airport and American Airlines announced an additional daily flight to Chicago. City officials also reported it's been nine months since Columbia has had to use money from its Air Service Revenue Guarantee fund to pay American Airlines. Brooks said he expects the airport and its services to continue growing. 

"I'm extremely optimistic about the growth of the airport," Brooks said. "The city and the community put together a guarantee to insure that American would provide service and in the time that they've been here there's only one time that we've had, as a community, to write a check as part of that guarantee. That's a really positive statement that the community is in fact using the Columbia airport as a place to fly in and out of and I'm optimistic that that's going to continue to grow. As the service grows, the people using the service will continue to grow."

The additional flight to Chicago will begin in April. For more information on the Missouri airport industry, visit MoDOT's website. 

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 23°
6am 23°
7am 24°
8am 27°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

4:30a
KOMU 8 News Today
5:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
6:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
4:30a
Paid Program
5:00a
Paid Program
5:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld