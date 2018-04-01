Airports Start to Cancel Flights

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City International Airport has already cancelled all but one of the early departures out of the airport for Thursday.

About half of the flights after noon have been cancelled and more cancellations are expected as precipitation moves through Missouri.

To see flight statuses out of Kansas City, look at their website.

Lambert-St. Louis International Airport has also cancelled many Thursday morning departure flights. Most arrivals are scheduled to be on time, but flights coming from other Midwest airports are cancelled.

To check flight statuses out of St. Louis, look at their website.