Akin Camp Makes Payment, Ads Resume

COLUMBIA - One day after KOMU 8 News reported Missouri TV stations in Columbia and other cities had cancelled planned runs of political ads for Todd Akin's U. S. Senate campaign due to lack of payment, the campaign made payment to at least one station to get the ads to resume.

NBC affiliate KSHB-TV in Kansas City confirms the receipt of payment from the Akin campaign Friday to resume airing the commercials. At KOMU 8, ten spots in total the campaign had booked this week did not air because payment for those commercials was not received by the station. KOMU 8 at first received a copy of a check the campaign said it was sending as payment to get the ads to resume. But the campaign later pulled its buy, saying it was angry that KOMU 8 had reported Thursday about the payment issue.