Akin to Decide Soon on Missouri's US Senate Race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Congressman Todd Akin says he is "very, very serious" about a potential challenge to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and will announce a decision soon.

Akin, a Republican, spoke Monday about the potential 2012 Senate race during a visit to Missouri's Capitol. His comments came the same day that Republican attorney Ed Martin dropped out of the Senate race and said he will instead run for the St. Louis area House seat currently held by Akin.

Former state Republican Party Chairwoman Ann Wagner also has set up a committee to begin fundraising for Akin's 2nd Congressional District seat.

With Martin's departure, the only other Republican in the Senate race is former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman. Akin said an announcement on his Senate candidacy could come this month.