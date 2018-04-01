Al Sharpton returns to Ferguson for new protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to return to St. Louis Friday for a new round of protests and rallies connected to Michael Brown's police shooting death.

The civil rights activist and television commentator will meet with local activists and Brown's parents Friday morning, followed by a training of volunteer "justice disciples" who will monitor the police response to anticipated protests over the upcoming grand jury decision on whether to indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Browns' killing.

Sharpton plans to remain in the area through Monday, when he will again be joined by Brown's parents at a get-out-the-vote rally before the next day's general election.

Sharpton delivered the eulogy at Brown's funeral and later joined Brown's family at news conferences in Ferguson, Atlanta and Washington.