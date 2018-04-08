Ala. organization calling for beer boycott

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Free The Hops, a non-profit, grassroots organization responsible for helping Alabama get high gravity beer, is stepping into the political and social realm again.

The group is calling for a boycott against Anheuser-Busch, who, they say, is hindering the passing of legislation aiming to remove restrictions that prevent new breweries and brewpubs from opening in the state and would legalize 22 oz. and 750 mL bottles of beer in Alabama.

Free The Hops is asking for a ban on all beer distributed by Anheuser-Busch in Alabama from participating in two of the state's beer festivals, Rocket City Brewfest in Huntsville and Magic City Brewfest in Birmingham, until legislation is passed.

A recorded message at Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis headquarters on Saturday says the offices are closed for the weekend.