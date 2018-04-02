Albany Plant Still Open

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ALBANY (AP) - A year ago, Johnson Controls said it would be closing the York Engineered Systems plant in northwest Missouri. Tuesday the factory in Albany is still going strong and its 175 workers are getting a raise. The company pushed back the closing date several times and announced recently it would stay open. The plant makes commercial and industrial air handler units and is Albany's largest employer. In its decision to keep the plant open, Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls cited strong demand for air conditioning and ventilation units made there. On Saturday, the Sheet Metal workers union approved a 35-cent per hour raise for 140 employees.