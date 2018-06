Albert Pujols Standing Out in Spring Training

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Physically, this has been one of Albert Pujols' best spring trainings in a long time. No rehabbing from elbow woes, unlike 2009 and 2010. The three-time NL MVP isn't worried about the mental end, either.

It was Pujols' decision to cut off negotiations on a new multiyear contract with the St. Louis Cardinals at the start of spring training. A month later, he is all about preparing for opening day.