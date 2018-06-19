Albert Rejoins Chiefs as Offseason Workouts Begin

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Any question about whether Branden Albert would fit right back in with the Kansas City Chiefs was put to rest when new quarterback Alex Smith greeted his left tackle with a smile.

Albert rejoined the Chiefs on Tuesday after missing several weeks of voluntary workouts and meetings for the start of organized team activities, which run for the next three weeks.

Albert has been seeking a long-term contract, but the two sides have been far apart. So the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Albert and he signed the tender for about $9.3 million this season, yet chose to stay away from the team.

There were even discussions with the Miami Dolphins to trade him.