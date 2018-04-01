Alcan Closing Plastic Packaging Plant in Centralia

On Wednesday the company announced that the plant will close by March, with production being transferred to other Alcan Packaging plastics plants in North America. Alcan Packaging's CEO said the move is necessary as part of a realignment of its pharmaceutical plastic packaging operations Alcan said it's begun discussions with the unions and other employee representatives in Centralia and will develop a plan to help employees. Alcan employs approximately 70,000 people worldwide. It has 37 packaging plants in 12 countries. Centralia is about 60 miles east of St. Louis.