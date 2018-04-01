Alden Changes Story on Quin's Resignation

Alden admitted he sent his assistant, Gary Link, to ask Snyder about finishing this season. Alden previously said he only asked Link to see how Snyder was doing after a blowout loss to Baylor.

Snyder maintained Alden sent Link to tell him he would be fired at season's end. On KFRU Radio's website, Alden said he regretted putting Link in such a position and said he would handle it differently if he could do it again.

Alden's admission came after the UM Board of Curators demanded an outside investigation because members were dissatisfied with MU Chancellor Brady Deaton's investigation last week. Now, UM President Elson Floyd also wants an independent, outside investigation. Former U.S. Attorney Jean Paul Bradshaw and the former head of the Missouri Press Association, Dalton Wright, will conduct that investigation.