Alden Encouraged Snyder to Leave Last Season

Notes from MU Chancellor Brady Deaton's investigation show Alden suggested Snyder consider a mid-season resignation more than a year ago. Deaton's notes also show Snyder asked for a public show of support, but Deaton and Alden rejected that request.

The Associated Press obtained Deaton's notes Wednesday, after filing a public records request under state law.

However, Deaton's notes do not shed any light on the role Alden's assistant, Gary Link, played in Snyder's eventual resignation last month. Snyder said Link delivered an ultimatum to him on Feb. 9, just hours after Snyder told reporters he would finish this season.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators called Deaton's report inadequate and asked for an independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding Snyder's resignation. UM President Elson Floyd has appointed two independent investigators to do that.

