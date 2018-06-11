Alden's Job Seems Safe

Despite widespread speculation, Alden's job seemed safe.





In fact, the curators did not even discuss the Snyder situation.

Alden and the other three athletic directors in the UM system met with the board to discuss revenue, budget projections and academic standards.

After Alden spoke, Curator David Wasinger said he was unhappy with the lack of communication between the university and the board, especially concerning Snyder's leaving.

"I'm going to make a motion, as other colleges have done, that we form a task force to assess the health of our athletic collegiate programs," said Wasinger, "and that goes for each campus."

"And, relative to the communications side of that, that's something I'm working with Dr. Deaton on very regularly, as well as internally," responded Alden. "And we feel good about the progress we're already making."

The rest of the board decided to discuss Wasinger's motion at another meeting.