Alderman wants investigation of stun gun use on protesters

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis alderman is calling for an investigation after police used a stun gun on two protesters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Antonio French will ask the Public Safety Committee to look into the incident that happened in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

Police say they used a stun gun on two protesters after they resisted arrest. Protesters were walking through downtown streets and police say they ignored orders to stay on the sidewalk and were causing traffic problems.

The two arrested were 21-year-old Emmanuel Jones of Florissant and 34-year-old Kristine Hendrix of St. Louis.